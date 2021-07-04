Analysts Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target at $97.00

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,961,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,669,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478,763. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.