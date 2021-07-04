Analysts Set RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target at $20.50

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

RBB stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. Analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

