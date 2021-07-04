Analysts Set Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Price Target at $29.00

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,219 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,855,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. 394,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,753. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

