Analyzing Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) & Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fastly alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fastly and Take-Two Interactive Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 4 8 2 0 1.86 Take-Two Interactive Software 1 5 16 0 2.68

Fastly currently has a consensus price target of $71.69, suggesting a potential upside of 26.96%. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus price target of $213.30, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than Take-Two Interactive Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fastly has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -43.04% -14.53% -10.07% Take-Two Interactive Software 17.46% 25.16% 13.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fastly and Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $290.87 million 20.54 -$95.93 million ($0.80) -70.59 Take-Two Interactive Software $3.37 billion 6.08 $588.89 million $6.29 28.19

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Take-Two Interactive Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Fastly on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers [email protected]; developer hub that includes solution library patterns and recipes, API and language references, change logs, and Fastly Fiddle solutions; device detection and geolocation, edge dictionaries, edge access control lists, and edge authentication services; full site delivery services, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, real-time logging and stats, and cloud optimizer services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, media shield, and origin connect. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection, edge web application firewall (WAF), transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and compliance services; unified web application and API protection solutions that includes runtime self-application protection, advanced rate limiting, API protection, account takeover protection, bot management, and next generation WAF. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and managed edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. It also offers Kerbal Space Program, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends, as well as Two Dots mobile game. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including PlayStation 4; Xbox One; the Nintendo Switch; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.