Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 19,326 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 252% compared to the average daily volume of 5,498 put options.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

