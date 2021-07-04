Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 19,326 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 252% compared to the average daily volume of 5,498 put options.
BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.
Shares of BUD stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.55.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.