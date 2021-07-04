ANON Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,855.07 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ANON has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $18,855.07 and $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00044551 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00053678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00141166 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

