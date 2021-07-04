AntiMatter Market Cap Reaches $3.61 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $756,657.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.99 or 0.00729181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.43 or 0.07539395 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 16,498,824 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

