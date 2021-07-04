Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.3% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.84. 1,144,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,303. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,178 shares of company stock worth $9,948,112. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

