APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 2,700 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $30,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Quidel by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Quidel by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QDEL opened at $125.29 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

