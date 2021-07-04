APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 4,662 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $25,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $257.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

