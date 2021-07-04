Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

APTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

APTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 285,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

