Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th.

APYX opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.81 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Apyx Medical by 83.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Apyx Medical by 50.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

