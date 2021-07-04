Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Aramark worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,447 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

ARMK stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

