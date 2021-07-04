Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

