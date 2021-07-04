Aravt Global LLC Reduces Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Aravt Global LLC decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,641 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts accounts for 5.3% of Aravt Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,824. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.38 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.43.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

