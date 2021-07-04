Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Short Interest Update

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 991,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Arco Platform by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Arco Platform by 13.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 127,564 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Arco Platform by 2.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Arco Platform by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Arco Platform by 10.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCE opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $950.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

