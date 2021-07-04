Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,505,866 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $98,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

