Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,844 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $132,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.