Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $155.87 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,787 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $155,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

