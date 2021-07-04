Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $114.96 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 570,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,962,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,676. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $197.57 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

