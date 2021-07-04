Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,093,318 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,093,318 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.35% of eBay worth $144,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

