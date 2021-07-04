Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Lessened by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 47,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $140.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.77. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

