ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 964,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARYX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. ARYx Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

ARYx Therapeutics Company Profile

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops novel therapies for large, chronic, and oral markets. The company uses its RetroMetabolic Drug Design technology to design structurally unique molecules that retain the efficacy of original drugs. Its products in clinical development portfolio include Tecarfarin (ATI-5923), an oral anticoagulant, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of patients who are at risk for the formation of dangerous blood clots; and Budiodarone (ATI-2042), an oral antiarrhythmic agent that is in Phase IIb clinical development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat.

