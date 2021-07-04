Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $65.30 and last traded at $65.08, with a volume of 36969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.33.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -45.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $73,973,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $65,448,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $46,274,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

