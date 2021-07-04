ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.ASGN also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.41-1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

