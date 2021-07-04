ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.45% from the company’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

LON ASC opened at GBX 5,192 ($67.83) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,967.23. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

