Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $45.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.