Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,803 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,360,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 919,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,683,000 after purchasing an additional 104,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

