Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $8,914,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of AMT opened at $272.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.38. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $274.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

