Assetmark Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

WPC opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.54.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

