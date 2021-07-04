Assetmark Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,632 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Xperi by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 652,236 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Xperi by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,241,000 after purchasing an additional 635,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after acquiring an additional 451,595 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

