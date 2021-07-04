Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $231.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $232.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.