Assetmark Inc. Sells 93 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.77. The company has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

