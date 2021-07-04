Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 477.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 37,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

