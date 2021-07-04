AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,006,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567,062 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 3.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $181,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,686,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,031,824. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

