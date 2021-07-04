Austin Russell Sells 10,500,000 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 571,533 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

