Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANZBY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.89%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.