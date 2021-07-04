AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,496,000 after acquiring an additional 30,068 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2,184.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $9,569,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,549.45 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,551.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,450.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.