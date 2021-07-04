Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Aware by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aware by 53,664.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aware in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aware by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 340,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aware by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.21. Aware has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

