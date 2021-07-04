Azuki (AZUKI) One Day Volume Hits $105,905.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Azuki has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $105,905.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

