Azuki (AZUKI) Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $105,905.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00141148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.57 or 1.00112924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.