Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 185,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.26% of Azure Power Global worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 110,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 305,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 147,765 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

AZRE stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

