Baader Bank Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FIE opened at €65.50 ($77.06) on Wednesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €65.16.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.