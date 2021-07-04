Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $282,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,651 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,658,000.

SHYG opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

