Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $298,000 Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.10.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

