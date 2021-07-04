Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $361,000 in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 485.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth $14,371,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Farfetch stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

