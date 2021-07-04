Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

