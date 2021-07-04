Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $378,000 Investment in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,272 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 4.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. Equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

