Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

