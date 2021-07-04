Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of BLDP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 2,796,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,793. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

